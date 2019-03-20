|
|
Ralph Edmond Wilson, 76, of Lower Burrell, died Saturday, March 16, 2019, in UPMC Shadyside Hospital. He was born Nov. 14, 1942, in New Kensington, to the late William and Carlotta McCoy Wilson Sr., and had been a life resident of Lower Burrell. Ralph served in the Army with COA, 65th Engineer Battalion. A Steelworker, he worked for US Steel's Braddock Works prior to his retirement. He was of the Presbyterian faith and enjoyed fishing, boating and previously hunting. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Charlene J. Robinson Wilson; son, Mark E. (Linda) Wilson, of Mislau, Germany; and grandson, Levin Wilson. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, William Wilson Jr., and a sister, Marian McClintock.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until services at 11 a.m. Thursday in the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road, Lower Burrell.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019