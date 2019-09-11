|
|
Ralph "Grumpy" Foster, of North Apollo, passed away suddenly Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. Born Feb 17, 1934, he was a son of the late Herbert and Eva Marie Foster. He was a 1952 graduate of Apollo Area High School and served in the Korean War as a staff sergeant in the Air Force. He retired from Allegheny Ludlum with 43 years of service and was a member of the Apollo Lodge No. 437 Free and Accepted Masons. Grump enjoyed reading, watching golf and auto racing. His most treasured interest was spending time with his family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Lou (Wood) Foster; and son, Randy (Gayle) Foster. He is survived by his son, Lance (Tracie) Foster, of Apollo; and granddaughters, Brittany (Matt) Henderson, of Greensburg, and Kristin Foster, of Apollo.
There will be no public viewing. There will be a celebration of life service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Boiling Springs Presbyterian Church, 1668 State Route 56, Spring Church, PA 15686, following his cremation. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox.
www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 11, 2019