Ralph Joseph Bonazza, 88, of Lower Burrell, passed away at home peacefully with his loving family by his side Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019. He was born Dec. 18, 1930, in Braddock, to the late Modesto and Louisa (Ricci) Bonazza. Ralph has lived the past 58 years in Lower Burrell. He was a computer technician for Honeywell Corporation in the Eastern Region and General Electric for more than 30 years. Ralph was a veteran of the Air Force, serving in the Korean War. He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Church, Lower Burrell. Ralph was a graduate of Springdale High School and Penn Technical Institute. He enjoyed hunting, dabbling in the stock market but especially loved golfing with his "Swat" buddies at River Forest Country Club, in Allegheny Township. He also enjoyed gardening, especially tomatoes for which his family lovingly referred to him as the "Tomato" man. Ralph loved spending time with his family and friends. Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Mary Louise (Drummond) Bonazza; his children, Ricky Bonazza, of Indiana, Pa., Mark (Linda) Bonazza, of Lake Hvasu City, Ariz., Howard (Dana) Bonazza, of Griffin, Ga., and Roshelle Fennell, of Buffalo Township. He enjoyed his grandchildren, Eric, Cara, Lisa, Luke, Sean, Louisa, Michele, Josh, Ashley, Erin and Evan in addition to his four great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sisters, Ann (Amos) Spinnelli and Elsie Bonazza, both of Cheswick. Besides his parents, Ralph was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Chester Bonazza.
All services and burial in the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies with military honors will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 1, 2019