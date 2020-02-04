|
|
Ralph J. Nypaver, 84, of Indiana Township, died Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at his home. He was born March 22, 1935, in Russellton, to the late Joseph and Katherine (Salina) Nypaver. Ralph lived in Indiana Township for the past 60 years. He was a 1953 graduate of West Deer High School. Ralph served in the Army during the Korean War. He was a member ofTransfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton. Ralph worked as a welder for Westinghouse/Curtis Wright in Cheswick for over 40 years. He enjoyed fishing and Pittsburgh sports, and especially enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren. He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Dorothy J. (Bohatch) Nypaver; his children, Joseph M. (Cindy) Nypaver, of Cincinnati, Ohio, Katherine A. (John) Borza, of Richland Township, Carolyn (the late Paul R. Jr.) Owens, of Indiana Township, and Timothy J. (Lori) Nypaver, of Kittanning; grandchildren, Blake and Joseph Pettijohn, Calli McGarvey, Michael and Kaleb Nypaver, Melissa and Tyler Borza, and Emily and Abigail Owens; and great-grandchildren, Ella and Maeve McGarvey. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers, Richard and William Nypaver; and his sister, Eleanor Poole. Friends received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where parting prayers will be conducted at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, followed by a funeral Mass in Transfiguration Roman Catholic Church, Russellton, with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. He will be laid to rest in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.