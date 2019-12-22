Home

Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
Ramona Migliozzi


Ramona Migliozzi Obituary
Ramona (Regalski) Migliozzi, 91, of East Deer Township, passed away peacefully Friday, Dec. 20, 2019, after a brief illness. She was born Nov. 27, 1928, to her late parents, Stanley and Genevieve Regalski. She grew up in Penn Hills, and later moved to East Deer 15 years ago. Mrs. Migliozzi enjoyed watching her Pittsburgh Steelers and was an avid reader. She also liked to travel, especially her trips to Disney World with her family, and spending time with her much-loved doggie, Lacey. Surviving her is her loving daughter, Lynne Magliozzi, of East Deer; and her dear friend, Linda Hobaugh, who was more like a daughter to Ramona. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Joseph; and one brother, James Regalski.
Friends are invited from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME, 801 Pittsburgh St. Services will start at 8 p.m. following visitation in the funeral home. Burial will be in William Penn Memorial Cemetery.
www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 22, 2019
