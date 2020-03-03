The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Services
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
(724) 337-3325
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
4:00 PM
Joseph J Cardaro Funeral Home
1125 Kenneth Ave
New Kensington, PA 15068
Ranaldo G. Owens Sr.


1956 - 2020
Ranaldo G. Owens Sr. Obituary
Ranaldo G. Owens Sr., 63, of Arnold, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, in his home. He was born April 17, 1956, in New Kensington. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jody, and granddaughter, Skylar. He is survived by his mother, Joan Marie Kendall; significant other, Geraldine Martz; his children's mother, Marcia Wade; children, Ranaldo (Natalie) Owens Jr. and Chrystal (Jacolbie) Owens; sister, Tanya Williamson; brother, Darryl Owen; nine grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, March 5, 2020, in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Thomas Bracken Jr. officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family.
