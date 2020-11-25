Randal E. "Randy" McCamey, 75, of Fawn Township, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 30 years to Gloria (Gaspari) McCamey; loving father of Renee (Joseph) Obrin and Ross McCamey; grandfather of Joshua and Adam Obrin; half-brother of the late Patricia McCamey; son of the late Harold E. McCamey and Ethel Mowery McCamey Vavroch; and brother-in-law of Barbara (late Norman) Rapp and Doreen (Mark) Benkoski. Randy graduated from the Shadyside Academy, Grove City College and Duquesne University School of Law. He practiced law from his office in Oakmont. He enjoyed socializing, golf, if not playing then watching, and was an avid Steelers fan. Due to current health restrictions, a celebration of Randy's life will be scheduled for a later date. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com
.