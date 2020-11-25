1/1
Randal E. McCamey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Randal's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Randal E. "Randy" McCamey, 75, of Fawn Township, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020. He was the beloved husband of 30 years to Gloria (Gaspari) McCamey; loving father of Renee (Joseph) Obrin and Ross McCamey; grandfather of Joshua and Adam Obrin; half-brother of the late Patricia McCamey; son of the late Harold E. McCamey and Ethel Mowery McCamey Vavroch; and brother-in-law of Barbara (late Norman) Rapp and Doreen (Mark) Benkoski. Randy graduated from the Shadyside Academy, Grove City College and Duquesne University School of Law. He practiced law from his office in Oakmont. He enjoyed socializing, golf, if not playing then watching, and was an avid Steelers fan. Due to current health restrictions, a celebration of Randy's life will be scheduled for a later date. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved