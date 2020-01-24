|
|
Ray Leonard Heid, 85, formerly of Fawn Township, passed away Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, at his home in Concordia, Haven II, Cabot. He was born Easter Sunday, April 1, 1934, at home, in Natrona, to the late Leonard F.J. Heid and Margaret (Diller) Heid Leydic. Ray was employed for five years as a teller at the former First National Bank, Tarentum, and 34 years with Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp., Brackenridge, retiring in 1996 as a senior claims analyst. He was a member of Tarentum High School, Class of 1952 and a 1956 graduate of Westminster College, with a degree in journalism. He served in the Army as an intelligence analyst with the Counter Intelligence Corps. Ray was an ordained deacon and elder of the First United Presbyterian Church, Tarentum. He was a member of the board of the Community Library of Allegheny Valley for several years, serving as president for two years. Ray enjoyed reading, gardening and working on his farm. He was especially fond of repairing, re-upholstering and refinishing antique furniture. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Marianne (Rose) Heid; his children, Roy A. (Barbara) Heid, of Moon Township, and Christy A. (Todd) McHenry, of New Bethlehem; grandchildren, Derek and Taylor Heid and Tristen McHenry. Also surviving is a sister, Margot (Hayden) Leydic-Boyd, of Davidson, N.C.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday in First United Presbyterian Church, Tarentum, with his pastor, the Rev. Philip A. Beck, officiating. Military honors are by the Army. Everyone please meet at church. Private burial will be in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. Tenth Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526.
Visit: www.dusterfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020