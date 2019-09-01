The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Resources
More Obituaries for Rayburn Klepfer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rayburn E. Klepfer


1936 - 01
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rayburn E. Klepfer Obituary
Rayburn E. Klepfer, 83, of West Deer Township, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Brookville, to the late Ray A. and Isabelle M. (Hause) Klepfer. He graduated from Summerville High School in 1936. Rayburn worked for Deer Lakes School District as a bus mechanic, a custodian and a maintenance worker for more than 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy L. (Winter) Klepfer; sons, Greg (Jutta) Klepfer, of West Deer, Guy Klepfer, of Kittanning, and Gordon Klepfer, of West Deer; six grandchildren; five great-grandchldren; his sister, Mary (Charlie) Bish, of Mayport; and his brother, Vic (Sharon) Klepfer, of Distant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gerald D. Klepfer, Feb. 1, 2019; his brothers, Don, Bob and Gary Klepfer; and his sisters, Bennett Minick and Reba Musser.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Deer Lakes Community Church of the Nazarene, 1839 Saxonburg Blvd., Tarentum, PA 15084, in West Deer Township, with the Rev. Richard E. Wise officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township.
View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rayburn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
Download Now