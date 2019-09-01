|
Rayburn E. Klepfer, 83, of West Deer Township, died Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at his home, with his family by his side. He was born Jan. 25, 1936, in Brookville, to the late Ray A. and Isabelle M. (Hause) Klepfer. He graduated from Summerville High School in 1936. Rayburn worked for Deer Lakes School District as a bus mechanic, a custodian and a maintenance worker for more than 30 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Peggy L. (Winter) Klepfer; sons, Greg (Jutta) Klepfer, of West Deer, Guy Klepfer, of Kittanning, and Gordon Klepfer, of West Deer; six grandchildren; five great-grandchldren; his sister, Mary (Charlie) Bish, of Mayport; and his brother, Vic (Sharon) Klepfer, of Distant. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gerald D. Klepfer, Feb. 1, 2019; his brothers, Don, Bob and Gary Klepfer; and his sisters, Bennett Minick and Reba Musser.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, in Deer Lakes Community Church of the Nazarene, 1839 Saxonburg Blvd., Tarentum, PA 15084, in West Deer Township, with the Rev. Richard E. Wise officiating. Arrangements were entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 1, 2019