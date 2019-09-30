|
Raymond A. Kunz, 84, of Springdale, passed away Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. He was born in Etna on Feb. 15, 1935, was a son of the late George and Margaret Mihm Kunz and has been a lifelong resident of our community. Mr. Kunz served in the Army as well as the Army Reserves in New Kensington, where he was employed as a civilian mechanic for 30 years before he eventually retired. He was a member of St. Alphonsus Church in Springdale and was on the board of directors for The Allegheny-Kiski Federal Credit Union for 15 years. Raymond enjoyed hunting and fishing, watching the Pittsburgh Steelers, playing cards, taking trips to the casino and especially spending time with his family. He was the son of a carpenter and was an avid woodworker. Mr. Kunz also volunteered at the front desk of St. Margaret Memorial Hospital in Aspinwall for many years where he met many great friends. He will be sadly missed by all. Surviving him are his loving wife of 61 years, Gloria Kochanowicz Kunz; sons, Russell Kunz, of Harrisburg, Christopher Kunz, of Saxonburg, and Michael (Lauree) Kunz, of Maryland; sister, Anita (Robert) Blythe, of Shaler; brother, Kenneth (Kathy) Kunz, of Florida; grandchildren, Bradley, Nicole, Corey, Eric and Amy; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was also preceded in death by two brothers, George and Richard, and two sisters, Collette Brucker and Mary Margaret Sundo.
The Kunz family will receive friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, in THE CHARLES B. JARVIE SPRINGDALE FUNERAL HOME INC., 801 Pittsburgh St. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2, at St. Alphonsus Church with burial to follow in St. Mary's Cemetery, Sharpsburg.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 30, 2019