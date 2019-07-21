Raymond Arthur Reedy, 96, of Saltsburg, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Walnut Ridge Memory Care, Greensburg. He was born Friday, Nov. 17, 1922, in West Monterey, Pa., the son of the late Elias Addison and Mary Ann DeHart Reedy. He was a track foreman with Conrail Railroad for over 41 years, retiring in 1982. He was an Army veteran, having served during World War II as a T-5 Corporal, in Normandy, France, Belgium, Holland, Germany and Central Europe. He received the Good Conduct Medal, Rifleman's Medal, and Africa Middle Eastern Service medal with four Bronze Stars. He was a member of American Legion Post 0945 in Wormleysburg, Pa., and VFW Post 566 in Vandergrift. He was a 32nd degree Mason in Williamson Lodge 431. He is survived by one daughter, Brenda M Wisner and her husband, Richard, of York, Pa.; and one grandson, Timothy W. Beyer and his wife, Crystal, of York, Pa.; two great-granddaughters, Alyssa and Lindsey; a sister, June Jordan, of Washington state, and his companion of many years, Betty D. Kuhta. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Virginia M. Baker Reedy in 1989; his two daughters, Donna J Reedy and Verna Lisa Reedy; four brothers, John, George, Harold and Robert Reedy; and one sister, Louise Latimer.

Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2019, in the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 400 Indiana Ave., Avonmore. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in the funeral home with the Rev. Sharon Waltenbaugh officiating. Interment will follow in Edgewood Cemetery, Saltsburg, with full military honors. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on July 21, 2019