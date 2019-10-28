|
Raymond C. Glogowski, 93, of Natrona Heights, passed away Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, at his home. He was born Jan. 8, 1926, in Natrona to the late Charles and Anna Ziolkowski Glogowski, and was a lifelong resident of the Valley. Ray was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Marine Corps. He retired after 34 years of service from the former Liberty Mirror in Brackenridge. Ray was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Parish in Natrona and a former member of the American Legion Post No. 48 in Natrona. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Florence Mandak Glogowski; his son, Owen (Melinda) Glogowski, of Amherst, N.Y.; grandsons, Nathan Glogowski and Steven Metzger; and by his brothers, Richard Glogowski, of Redwood, Calif., and Leonard Glogowski, of Rockford, Ill. In addition to his parents, Ray was preceded in death by his sister, Betty Richter.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday in the CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., 1522 Carlisle St., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688, where a parting prayer service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. in St. Ladislaus Church, Natrona. Burial, with full military honors accorded by the Vandergrift Veterans Honor Guard, will be in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights. The U.S.M.C. League, Allegheny Valley Detachment 827, will hold services at 7 p.m Tuesday in the funeral home.
To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Ray may be made to the Highlands Area Meals-on-Wheels, P.O. Box 395, Natrona Heights, PA 15065.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 28, 2019