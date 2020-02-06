|
Raymond C. Long, 88, of Acme, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020. He was the husband of Patricia; stepfather of Linda (Kenneth), Robert (Tracey), Susan and Jude; father of Laurie (Steve) Schmidt, Jeanne (William) Myers; grandfather of 11; and uncle of Kenneth Long and Kathy Kozera. He was preceded in death by his stepson, Joseph (survived by Kimberly) Casteel; son, Scotty Long; and brother, Richard Long. Ray was a veteran and a very talented wood crafter. He was very loved and will be unbelievably missed. May he rest in peace. Professional services are trusted to THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., (Blawnox). www.thomasmsmithfh.com.