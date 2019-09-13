Home

Raymond D. David


1947 - 04
Raymond D. David Obituary
Raymond Dale "Slugger" David, 72, of South Buffalo Township, died Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. He was born April 23, 1947, in New Kensington, to the late Dave Sam and Rose Margaret Abraham David, and has been a resident of South Buffalo Township for the past 34 years after growing up in New Kensington. Mr. David was a member of St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church, New Kensington, and worked for Pio Bartolomoleo Distributors. He enjoyed golfing, cooking and spending hours working on his spectacular lawn. He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Candace C. David; stepdaughter, Kelly A. Dunn, of Charlotte, N.C.; stepson, Scott Dunn, of Akron, Ohio; two sisters, Judy (Chuck) Miller, of Lower Burrell, and Prudence (Jim) Carney, of New Kensington; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder St., Lower Burrell, where trisagion prayers will be said at noon Saturday, followed by funeral liturgy at 12:30 p.m. in St. George Antiochian Orthodox Church by the Rev. Meletios Zafaran. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. Trisagion prayers will be said at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the funeral home.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 13, 2019
