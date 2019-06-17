The Valley News Dispatch Obituaries
Siwicki-Yanicko Funeral Home
23 McKrell Road
Russellton, PA 15076
724-265-3800
Raymond D. Jones


Raymond D. Jones Obituary
Raymond Darrell Jones, 71, of West Deer Township, died Saturday, June 15, 2019, at his home. He was born June 25, 1947, in Bartley, W.Va., to the late Leslie Raymond and Opal Savage Jones, and has been a lifelong resident of the area. Raymond had three occupations: working as a coal miner, in heating and air conditioning at Perfors, and a parts driver for Benke Motors. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, serving in the Army. He enjoyed camping, fishing and family cookouts. Survivors include his wife, Sandra Woods Jones; his daughter, Michelle Fiore, of Brackenridge; his sons, Darrell (Gena) Jones, of West Deer Township, Shawn (Brandi) Jones, of Tarentum, and the late Leslie Jones; and his daughter-in- law, Jessica Jones, of Tarentum. He was grandfather of Michael, Randy Lynn, Daniel, Derek, Rahanna, Kazmire, Ethan and Timmy. In addition to his parents and his son, he was preceded in death by six brothers and sisters.
At the family's request, all services will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to the SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township.
View obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 17, 2019
