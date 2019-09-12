|
Raymond H. Antonelli, of Neville Island, passed away peacefully Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at the age of 87. He was the son of the late Hugo and Mary (DeAngelis) Antonelli. Ray was the beloved husband of Dorothy Antonelli; loving father of Raymond (Jody) Antonelli Jr., Lynne Antonelli and Richard Antonelli; stepfather of Chip McCarthy, Tracey Taylor and Timothy McCarthy; proud grandfather of Sarah, Raymond, Randy, Erin, Morgan, Reese, Mia, Edward and Jocelyn; great-grandfather of Audrey, Hayden, Patrick and Madeline; and brother of Gloria Turkas and Adrienne Kutchmark. Ray served with the Army as a corporal during the Korean War. He was a registered professional engineer and founded the NIRA Consulting Engineers Inc., in Coraopolis, May 1, 1975. Ray retired in 2013 after a successful and fulfilling career with his company. Ray was also a member of the PMAA. Ray was a caring family man of great wisdom and strength who was deeply loved by his family and friends.
Friends will be received from 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday in SANVITO FUNERAL HOME, 1316 Fourth Ave., Coraopolis. A funeral service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Friday in the funeral home.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from Sept. 12 to Sept. 13, 2019