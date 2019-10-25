|
|
Raymond J. Colangeli, 89, of Fawn Township, passed away Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, in Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights. He was born May 1, 1930, in Culmerville, to the late August and Amelia (Galgani) Colangeli, and has lived in the area all his life. Ray worked for PPG Industries, Creighton, and drove truck for Tesone and Northern Industries. After retirement, he worked as a bartender at his son's bar, Riverside, in Brackenridge. Ray enjoyed puzzles, cutting grass, spending time with his family and was a member of Holy Martyrs Catholic Church, Tarentum. Ray is survived by his children, Gloria (Dr. William) Celko, Diane(Dan) Galie, Alan Colangeli and Joseph Colangeli; grandchildren, Will (Amy) and Joe (Sara) Celko, Jason and Danielle Galie and Joseph Colangeli; great-grandchildren, Will, Zoey, Brady, Natalie, Wil, Jocelyn, Jordan, Joey, Natalia, Darius, Anderson and Aurielle; brother in-law, Ed (Judy) Andrevich; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; beloved wife of 65 years, who he married Sept. 19, 1953, Helen (Andrevich) Colangeli, June 18, 2019; son, Gary Colangeli, in 2009; and siblings, Robert and Ezio Colangeli, Leah Zilla, Flora Kerkan and Lillian Hepler.
Upon Ray's request, a private committal services was held at Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township. Funeral services placed in the trust and care of ADAM SIEMIANOWSKI FUNERAL HOME, Starr Road, Russellton, West Deer Township.
For online condolences, please visit www.westdeerfuneralhome.com. The family would like to thank the staff at Allegheny Valley Hospital for their excellence care and compassion.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 25, 2019