Raymond John Rosak, 58, formerly of New Kensington, passed away Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020, in Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center, Johnstown. He was born Nov. 20, 1961, in New Kensington to the late Michael and Alta Neifert Rosak. Raymond enjoyed listening to music and dancing and was an avid Penn State football fan. Raymond is survived by his brothers, Richard and Robert Rosak; and cousin, Shelley Thomas. Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 17, 2020 in the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held immediately following the visitation at noon in the funeral home. Burial will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell.



