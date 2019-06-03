Home

Raymond L. Barker


1959 - 02 Obituary
Raymond L. Barker Obituary
Raymond L. Barker, 60, of New Kensington, died Sunday, June 2, 2019, in West Penn Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born Feb. 9, 1959, in Long Beach, Calif., to the late Wildon and Gracie Clark Barker and has been a resident of the local area since moving from California when he was young. Mr. Barker was an Army veteran, and worked as a machinist for Namsco, Apollo. He enjoyed bonfires with his brother, spending time with his family, especially his children and grandchildren, and was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He is survived by his two sons, Roman (Kay) Barker, of Natrona Heights, and Billy (Marianne) Barker, of Lower Burrell; six grandchildren; two brothers, Walt (Romona) Barker, and Kevin (Jessica Callender) Barker, both of New Kensington; and former wife, Rae Barker, of Texas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Denis Barker; and niece, Kelly N. Barker.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 until time of funeral service at 8 p.m. Wednesday at the RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Rd. at Alder Street, with the Rev. Robert Lecocq officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in care of the family. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch from June 3 to June 4, 2019
