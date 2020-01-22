|
Raymond Lassinger, 80, of Jupiter, Fla., and Saxonburg, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at the Armstrong County Memorial Hospital. Born May 12, 1939, in Nixon, Pa., he was the son of Lawrence Lassinger and Velma Philips Lassinger. Ray was a founding partner and CEO of Associated Ceramics and Technology. He was a member of Jefferson Center Presbyterian Church, where he had served as an elder. He was a member of Butler Country Club and the Jupiter Country Club. He had served on the board of Butler AAA and on the board of the Valley National Bank. He was an avid golfer. He considered his employees as part of his extended family and was beloved by his friends. Surviving are his son, Terry (Susan) Lassinger, of Willis, Texas; his children, Katie (Geno) Lattus, Chad (Ashley) Lassinger, Brittney Lassinger and his grandchildren, Vera, Gene III and Lila Lattus; his son, Jeffrey Lassinger, of Saxonburg, Jay (Leah) Lassinger, Colton Lassinger, Jordan (Kristen) Lassinger and Jacob Lassinger; and his grandchildren, Brooklyn, Jase, Jaxon and Knox Lassinger; his daughter, Kimberly "Suze" (Joe) Boros, of Saxonburg, and her sons, Joe and Jack Boros; daughter, Patti-Ann (Brian) Kanterman, of Butler, and her daughters, Jenna and Peggy Kanterman; his son, Ray (Jodi) Lassinger, of Butler, and his children Gabi, Tori and Cole Lassinger; his daughter, Renee (Dave) Hormuth, of Indianapolis, Ind., and her son, Drew Howser; and one bother, Dan (Lorrie) Lassinger, of Cabot. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Peggy Lou Freehling Lassinger, March 9, 2016, and one brother, Robert Lassinger.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020, and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Jefferson Center Presbyterian Church with Tom McMeekin officiating. Interment will follow in the Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the Mayo Clinic Foundation or the Strong Kids Campaign at the Butler YMCA. www.foxfuneralhomeinc.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020