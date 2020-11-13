1/1
Raymond P. Wojcik
1961 - 2020
Raymond Paul Wojcik, of Tarentum, passed away Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at home, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born Oct. 28, 1961. He was the son of John and Mildred (Planavsky) Wojcik. Raymond was self-employed and owned a cleaning business. He enjoyed traveling and visited many countries including Africa, Hawaii, Greece, Germany, Alaska and many places in the US. He also loved photography and took beautiful pictures of places he went. He also liked to dine out with friends and family. Ray is survived by siblings, Lorraine Slike and partner, George Macallister, Sonny (John) and Tammy Wojcik, Ron and (Amy) Wojcik and Robert and (Wanda) Wojcik and Lenora and (Robert) Mellon, along with many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, as well as his dog, Buddy. Ray will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. God bless our brother. There will be a private service for immediate family members only. A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, in Blessed Sacrament Church, Natrona Heights. Professional services are by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Memorial service
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
