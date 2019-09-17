|
Raymond Previni, 81, of North Apollo, passed away Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Forbes Regional Hospital, Monroeville. Born June 21, 1938, in Truxall, he was a son of the late Henry "Rico" Previni and Mary (Previni) Bella. Raymond grew up in Vandergrift and then moved to Apollo, where he was a graduate of Apollo High School. Raymond was employed as a Prudential Insurance Company agent before retiring in 1989. He served our country honorably in the Army. Raymond was a member of the Elks, Sons of Italy and was regional director of the United States Slow Pitch Softball Association (USSSA). He enjoyed fishing, golf, softball and western Pennsylvania High School Football. Raymond's philosophy was "family first", and loved his granddaughters dearly. He had a passion for Italian food and he was a great cook and baker, especially his pie crust. In addition to his parents, Raymond was preceded in death by his sister, Doris Jean Previni Romero. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Sylvia (Adamik) Previni, of North Apollo; daughters, Jacki (Jack) Muller, of Slippery Rock, and Nicki (Frank) Bazzano, of Irwin; granddaughters, Francesca (Brock) Bazzano- LiVorio, Caroline Bazzano and Sophia Muller; great-granddaughter, Giuliana LiVorio; loving brothers, George (Helen) Bella and Ron Bella; brother-in-law, Fred Romero; and several nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo, where there will be a celebration of life service at 7 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Raymond's memory to the -, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019