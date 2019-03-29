Raymond Thomas "Ray" Cashdollar, 83, of Shelocta, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at Beacon Ridge Skilled Nursing and Rehab, in Indiana. He was born July 27, 1935, in Mamont, the son of the late Raymond A. and Dorothy M. McCully Cashdollar. Before his retirement, he was a truck driver for more than 55 years, last employed by Samuels (Specialty Metals), in Hermitage. Ray enjoyed working in his yard. He will always be remembered as a "Storyteller" who loved to socialize. He is survived by his daughter, Aleta Rae Ann Hollis and her husband, Bill, of Apollo; two grandchildren, Jessica Dudek, of North Apollo, and William R. Hollis and his wife, Kristi, of Apollo; four great-grandchildren, Jonothan, Matthew, Breanna and Brayden; one brother, Robert Cashdollar, of Shelocta; two sisters, Florence McClanahan, of Erie, and June Walker, of Shelocta; a brother-in-law, Kenneth "Buddy" (Helen) Schall, of Rural Valley; and a sister-in-law, Eileen Schall, of Shelocta. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, including Lauren Jacques, of Chicora, and Ashton Prugh and her husband, Jason, of NuMine; and a great-nephew, Bow, with whom he loved to spend time. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Miriam Anne Schall Cashdollar, in 2014, and his son, Barry Albert Cashdollar, in 2007.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, in the Mt. Zion Methodist Church, 449 Girty Road, Shelocta, PA 15774. Family will receive friends one hour prior to services beginning at noon. Pastor Brenda Sommerville-Schall will officiate. Interment will follow in Mt Zion Church Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the KELLY L. CORRIDONI FUNERAL HOME LTD., 1916 Moore Ave., North Apollo.

