Raymond W. "Ray" Ebel, 64, of Blawnox and Cheswick, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019. He was the father of Jocelyn and Jamie Ebel; grandfather of Jace, Brysen and Jackson; brother of Marcella Reynolds, Lawrence (Darlene) Ebel Jr. and Mark Ebel; and a son of the late Lawrence G. Ebel Sr. and Audrey M. Ebel (Taylor). Ray was a wonderful musician who played the guitar in numerous bands.
Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at the THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., 930 Center Ave., Blawnox, PA 15238. Burial will remain private
Memorial donations may be made in Ray's memory to the American Liver Foundation, www.liverfoundation.org. www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 12, 2019