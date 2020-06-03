Rebecca "Becky" Willis Gabor, 67, of Arnold, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020, in Bel-Air Health and Rehabilitation Center. She was born Dec. 28, 1952, in Corpus Christi, Texas, to the late William Paul and Anne Brooks Willis Jr. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Stephen P. Gabor. She is survived by her brother and sister-in-law, and an uncle. 20 years ago, Becky and Steve started Lighthouse Ministries in Arnold. They opened a soup kitchen, then a food bank, Bible study, a clothing room, a children's program and a Vacation Bible School every summer. They blessed and helped many people in Arnold and New Kensington, not only feeding the body, but their spiritual life also. No matter who came to the Mission House for help or a problem, Becky and Steve were there to help them. They will be sorely missed by all of those they helped during their ministry years. As per Becky's wishes, no public viewing or services were held. Burial was private. Arrangements were entrusted to the JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325.



