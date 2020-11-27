Rebecca L. "Becky" Wysocki, 40, of New Brighton, formerly of Apollo, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born May 29, 1980, in Natrona Heights, she was a daughter of Patrick R. and Donna J. (Hughes) Wysocki, of Kiski Township. Becky was a 1998 graduate of New Horizon School. She enjoyed swimming, going to the greenhouse, and interacting with all of her family and friends. She loved to boogie down in her wheelchair to good music. Becky was preceded in death by her sister, Corrina Wysocki; paternal grandparents, Benedict and Mary Wysocki; and her maternal grandparents, Harold "Dick" and Helen Hughes. In addition to her parents, Patrick and Donna, Becky is survived by her brother, James Wysocki, of Leechburg; nieces, Kendra and Jaycee; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Please join the family as they honor Becky's life, and please respect the current covid-19 pandemic restrictions, which limit funeral homes to 10 percent capacity, the wearing of masks, and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Becky's name to the McGuire Memorial Home, 2119 Mercer Road, New Brighton, PA 15066. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfunearlhome.com
