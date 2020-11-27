1/1
Rebecca L. Wysocki
1980 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Rebecca's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rebecca L. "Becky" Wysocki, 40, of New Brighton, formerly of Apollo, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in Heritage Valley, Beaver. Born May 29, 1980, in Natrona Heights, she was a daughter of Patrick R. and Donna J. (Hughes) Wysocki, of Kiski Township. Becky was a 1998 graduate of New Horizon School. She enjoyed swimming, going to the greenhouse, and interacting with all of her family and friends. She loved to boogie down in her wheelchair to good music. Becky was preceded in death by her sister, Corrina Wysocki; paternal grandparents, Benedict and Mary Wysocki; and her maternal grandparents, Harold "Dick" and Helen Hughes. In addition to her parents, Patrick and Donna, Becky is survived by her brother, James Wysocki, of Leechburg; nieces, Kendra and Jaycee; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. Friends will be received from 2 p.m. until the celebration of life tribute service at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, in the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., 100 Owens View Ave., Apollo. Please join the family as they honor Becky's life, and please respect the current covid-19 pandemic restrictions, which limit funeral homes to 10 percent capacity, the wearing of masks, and social distancing. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Becky's name to the McGuire Memorial Home, 2119 Mercer Road, New Brighton, PA 15066. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfunearlhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
1
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
1
Service
04:00 PM
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home
100 Owens Drive
Apollo, PA 15613
7244781244
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Curran-Shaffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved