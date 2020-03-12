|
Reecel L. Diggs Sr., 74, of New Kensington, died Monday, March 9, 2020, in his home. He was born June 25, 1945, in Wickhaven and was a son of the late Winfred and Luvinia Rose Diggs. He was employed as an ingot caster by Alcoa for 32 years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by 12 siblings. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Patsy Schuler Diggs; children, Ronald Stewart, Reecella Diggs and Reecel Diggs Jr.; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; sister, Ruth Jefferson; numerous brothers- and sisters-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends. Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, 1125 Kenneth Ave., New Kensington, 724-337-3325. A funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. immediately following the visitation in the funeral home with Reecel's nephew, the Rev. Sylvester Price, officiating. Burial will be private.