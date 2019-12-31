|
|
Regina Helen Haynes, 96, of New Kensington, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Concordia of Monroeville. She was born in New Kensington on Oct. 5, 1923, was a daughter of the late Clement and Walterine Cieslinski Nawotka and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mrs. Haynes was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and worked for Hart's Department Store. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, bingo, word searches and polka music. She is survived by her three children, Gloria Beighley, of New Kensington, Edward (Marlene) Kirkwood, of Butler, and Loretta (Keith) Laughlin, of Murrysville; five grandchildren, Brian (Carissa) Beighley, Jason (Kim) Kirkwood, Jamie (Justin) Guido, Carrie (Mike) Mann and Zach Laughlin; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George William Haynes, and brother, John Nawotka.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019