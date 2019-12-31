Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rusiewicz Funeral Home
3124 Leechburg Road @ Alder St
Lower Burrell, PA 15068
(724) 335-4118
Resources
More Obituaries for Regina Haynes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regina H. Haynes


1923 - 10
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Regina H. Haynes Obituary
Regina Helen Haynes, 96, of New Kensington, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Concordia of Monroeville. She was born in New Kensington on Oct. 5, 1923, was a daughter of the late Clement and Walterine Cieslinski Nawotka and was a lifelong resident of New Kensington. Mrs. Haynes was a member of St. Mary of Czestochowa Roman Catholic Church, New Kensington, and worked for Hart's Department Store. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading, bingo, word searches and polka music. She is survived by her three children, Gloria Beighley, of New Kensington, Edward (Marlene) Kirkwood, of Butler, and Loretta (Keith) Laughlin, of Murrysville; five grandchildren, Brian (Carissa) Beighley, Jason (Kim) Kirkwood, Jamie (Justin) Guido, Carrie (Mike) Mann and Zach Laughlin; eight great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George William Haynes, and brother, John Nawotka.
Friends will be received from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 11 a.m. Thursday at THE RUSIEWICZ OF LOWER BURRELL FUNERAL HOME, 3124 Leechburg Road at Alder Street. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Arnold.
www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Dec. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Regina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -