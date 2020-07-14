Regina M. Prokopczuk, 71, of Tarentum, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Allegheny Valley Hospital, Natrona Heights, after being ill the past year. She was born Sept. 10, 1948, in Spain to the late Joseph and Virginia (Eugenia) Landa. Regina lived most of her life in Pittsburgh. She was an accountant for Allegheny Ludlum Steel Corp. in Brackenridge. Regina was a member of Central Presbyterian Church. Survivors include her son, Matthew T. "Julio" Prokopczuk, and her siblings Richard and Christina. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister Henrietta. A memorial service for Regina was held Monday, July 13, 2020, at Central Presbyterian Church, Tarentum. Arrangements by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC. 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, PA 15084. Visit dusterfh.com
.