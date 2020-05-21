Reginald D. Dixon Jr.
Reginald Donald "Reggie" Dixon Jr., 44, of New Kensington, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, May 11, 2020. Reggie enjoyed life, music, fishing, dancing, building things and was very creative. He loved cooking, watching movies and his family. Reggie had degrees and loved to work. Reggie was employed for Elmer's Aquarium in Monroeville, Panera Bread and L&M Home Improvement when he had the time. Reggie is survived by his mother, Linda Headen Manley; maternal grandmother, Emma Headen; sisters, Shasaun Dixon and Charnell Headen; nephews, Shaundrell and Stravon Headen and Michael, Mitchell and Seven Swanson; nieces, Ka-chana Headen and Morgan Swann; great niece, Renesmee Chanima Lynn Headen; and a host of aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Streaby Headen; paternal grandparents, Rosetta and Donald Dixon; father, Reginald Dixon Sr.; and sister, Chanima Dixon. Due to the current pandemic situation, visitation and service were private and held at JOSEPH J. CARDARO FUNERAL HOME, New Kensington, 724-337-3325. Burial was private.

Published in The Valley News Dispatch on May 21, 2020.
