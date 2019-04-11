Home

POWERED BY

Services
Curran Funeral Home & Cremation Services
300 Market St
Leechburg, PA 15656
(724) 842-1021
Resources
More Obituaries for Regis Frank
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Regis B. Frank


1943 - 10 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Regis B. Frank Obituary
Regis Blair Frank, 75, of Gilpin Township, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at home. Born Oct. 14, 1943, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Samuel and Rosetta (Hagan) Frank. Regis had lived in Gilpin Township for the last 16 years after moving from Middlesex Township. He worked in various positions at Consolidated Freightways for 29 years, retiring in 1996. Regis was a member of the VFW Post 7505 in Mars and a member of the Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 249. Regis enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles and tinkering with anything with wheels, especially tractors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Austin Jacob "A.J." Zwigart, who passed away Nov. 27, 2013. Regis is survived by his loving wife, Virginia (Steck) Frank; children, Regis (Renee) Frank, of Penn Township, Denise J. Zwigart, of Valencia, Ronald P. (Kelly) Frank, of Georgia, Keith P. (Jennifer) Frank, of Shaler, Dana (Jamie) Leatham, of Georgia, Ryan (Kim) Skomo, of Gilpin Township, Amanda (Adam) Oldfield, of Gilpin Township, and Andrea (Jesse) Catlos, of Gilpin Township; 18 grandchildren; and a sister, Sandra Murphy.
Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. A blessing service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the funeral home, followed by interment in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Regis' name to the , 444 Liberty Ave., No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.curranfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Apr. 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now