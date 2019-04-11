Regis Blair Frank, 75, of Gilpin Township, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at home. Born Oct. 14, 1943, in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Samuel and Rosetta (Hagan) Frank. Regis had lived in Gilpin Township for the last 16 years after moving from Middlesex Township. He worked in various positions at Consolidated Freightways for 29 years, retiring in 1996. Regis was a member of the VFW Post 7505 in Mars and a member of the Brotherhood of Teamsters, Local 249. Regis enjoyed boating, riding motorcycles and tinkering with anything with wheels, especially tractors. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Austin Jacob "A.J." Zwigart, who passed away Nov. 27, 2013. Regis is survived by his loving wife, Virginia (Steck) Frank; children, Regis (Renee) Frank, of Penn Township, Denise J. Zwigart, of Valencia, Ronald P. (Kelly) Frank, of Georgia, Keith P. (Jennifer) Frank, of Shaler, Dana (Jamie) Leatham, of Georgia, Ryan (Kim) Skomo, of Gilpin Township, Amanda (Adam) Oldfield, of Gilpin Township, and Andrea (Jesse) Catlos, of Gilpin Township; 18 grandchildren; and a sister, Sandra Murphy.

Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 12, 2019, at CURRAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, 300 Market St., Leechburg. A blessing service will take place at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019, in the funeral home, followed by interment in St. Catherine Cemetery, Gilpin Township.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Regis' name to the , 444 Liberty Ave., No. 1300, Pittsburgh, PA 15222.