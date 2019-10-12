|
Regis J. "Reg" Kruse, 84, of Washington Township, passed away Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, with his family by his side. Born Sept. 3, 1935, in Jeannette, he was the son of the late Anna (Grich) Kruse and Earl Kruse. Reg graduated from Jeannette High School in 1953, where he met his future wife, Karlean. He started off training as a machinist at Jeannette Glass and worked for Durbiano Chevrolet as a car salesman until moving to Vandergrift in 1972. Continuing his love for cars, he again worked as a salesman for Kiski Valley GMC (Papp's), in Leechburg. Reg was a custodian for many schools in the Kiski Area School District before retiring in 1984 due to health reasons. Reg was of Lutheran faith and was a member of St. Paul's Highfield Lutheran Church, in Vandergrift. He loved watching jeopardy and wheel of fortune, reading when he could and sitting on the porch with his wife and everyone who came to visit. Reg's greatest love, though, was his family. His family meant the world to him and he the world to them. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Elizabeth Levino and Violet Margan; one brother, Jim Kruse; and a son-in-law, Richard Held. He is survived by the love of his life of 62 years, Karlean (Downs) Kruse; his children, Randy (Jackie) Kruse, of Worthington, Tim (Cindy) Kruse, of Vandergrift, and Beth (the late Rich) Held, of Vandergrift; a sister, Rita (William) Brasco, of Jeannette; his loving grandchildren, Deanna Kruse, Jayme Kruse, Alyssa (Jeremy) Abel, Shawna (Bill) Johns, Cara (David) Stoklosa and Brandon (KayLee) Morrill; and his five great-grandchildren who completed his life, Jordan Johns, Peyson Johns, Gracelynn Johns, DeLaney Stoklosa and Eliza Stoklosa; and many nieces and nephews.
Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, at the JANETTE L. GAMBLE FUNERAL HOME INC., 2842 River Road, Vandergrift, 724-567-7006. Services for Reg will include a brief visitation at 9 a.m. and begin at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at St. Paul's Highfield Lutheran Church, 1595 Dime Road, Vandergrift, with Pastor Ryan Pusch officiating. Burial will follow immediately at Twin Valley Memorial Park, 483 Athena Drive, Delmont.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 12, 2019