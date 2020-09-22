1/1
Regis J. Redman
Regis J. Redman, 45, of Springdale, passed away unexpectedly at home Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020. He was born March 24, 1975, and was a longtime member of the community. He belonged to the Springdale Sportsman's Club and was of the Catholic faith. Regis enjoyed woodworking, drawing, spending time with his loyal friends and family as well as his "buddy" the bird. Regis would do anything for anyone and will be sadly missed by all who knew him. Surviving him are his loving mother, Shirley Thomm Redman; daughter, Kirsten Redman; fiancee, Lorie Cavanaugh, of Springdale; sisters, Marie (Duncan) Macgregor, of Springdale, and Elizabeth Wallace, of Georgia; and several nieces, cousins and aunts. Preceding him in death are his grandparents, Regis and Hilda Redman, and Elizabeth and William Thomm; uncle, Arthur Thomm and aunt, Bertie Thomm Reedy; and nephew, Cameron Wallace. Per his request, services and burial will be private for his immediate family. A celebration of life service will be announced at a later date. Memorial donations may be made in his name to The American Cancer Society, 320 Bilmar Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15205. www.jarviefuneralhome.com.



Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sep. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Charles B Jarvie Funeral Home
801 Pittsburgh St
Springdale, PA 15144
724-274-5818
