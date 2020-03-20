|
Regis J. Uhric, 73, of Brackenridge, passed away peacefully Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Cheswick Rehabilitation and Wellness Center. He was born Aug. 29, 1946, in Harrison Township, to the late Joseph T. and Evelyn (Zidek) Uhric. Regis graduated from Har Brack High School and lived his entire life in Brackenridge, where he was known as everyone's favorite bartender. He was a Pittsburgh sports fan, enjoyed working on cars and enjoyed spending time with his family. Survivors include his children, Regina (Matt) Strobel, of Brackenridge, Regis E. (Lisa) Uhric, of Brackenridge, Robyn (Ed) Parison, of Buffalo Township, and Ryan (Shannon) Uhric, of New Kensington; and grandchildren, Regis D. and Trevor Uhric, Austin and Aleah Parison and R.J., Reagan and Wren Uhric. Also surviving is a brother, Conrad Uhric, of Jeannette; and a nephew, Tom Uhric, of Buffalo Township. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy L. (Cline) Uhric, in 2008; and a brother, Tommy Uhric. All services and burial in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights will be private. Arrangements are by DUSTER FUNERAL HOME INC., 347 E. 10th Ave., Tarentum, 724-224-1526. Visit dusterfh.com.