Rena A. Piemme Kish, 93, of New Kensington, passed away peacefully at Logan Place on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020. She was born Jan. 31, 1927, in New Kensington and was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Orris Piemme. Rena was a 1945 graduate of Ken-Hi and a member of Trinity United Christian Church, Lower Burrell. She enjoyed reading, shopping, traveling, spending time at the family summer cottage and socializing with friends and family. Rena was a talented homemaker and also co-owned and worked in the family businesses, New Ken Glass, The Picture Frame Shop and Allegheny Gallery. She is survived by her loving daughter, Judy (Jeff) Shields, of Oakmont; cherished grandsons, Robert (Allison) Joseph, of Olympic Valley, Calif., and Dr. John (Lauren) Shields, of Oakmont; and precious great-grandchildren, Violet, Henry and Charles. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 38 years, Robert A. Kish, three brothers and two sisters. Viewing will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 16, at ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Burial will be in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley. www.rossgwalker.com
