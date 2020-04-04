|
Rena "Ree" (Hursh) Koteski, 77, of Plum, peacefully passed Thursday, March 19, 2020, with her four children, Allyson, Jon (Carmen Lee), Rena Lynn (Dave Shbilla) and Wesley (Jennifer Bombach) by her side. Rena is survived by her husband, Lawrence J. Koteski (former vice-president of data processing at Mellon Bank) of 50 years as they recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary Jan. 31, 2020. Rena is also survived by her sister, Weslee (Hursh), and husband, Rich Morgan. Rena was a grandmother to six beautiful grandchildren, Clara, Lucy, Molly, Gracie, Lincoln and Anika. Rena was part of the first graduating class of Plum High School in 1961, where the love for Plum was evident and continued to be seen in her future accomplishments for Plum. Rena was a newspaper reporter for 10 years for the Valley News Dispatch before becoming a full-time mother, one of the most important jobs she felt she had. Rena was a longtime advocate for the children and adults of Plum as she served with PTAs at the local, state and national levels and was elected to four terms on the Plum Borough School Board. She helped to establish reading and art programs, scholarship funds and a Distinguished Hall of Fame for Plum graduates. This dedication to the people of Plum brought her to being one of Plum's Distinguished Alumni in 2010. Rena enjoyed leisure moments of reading Amish books and spending time with her beloved Jack Russell terrier "Daisy" in the log cabin she and Larry built on the Hursh family property in Plum. Rena loved camping in her motor home with her family and spending weekends at Lake Erie. Rena continued to bowl at Nesbit's Bowling Alley until 2019. Rena was also survived by her good friend, Jill DeBernardin, who was not just a friend but part of the family. Many will remember her as being caring, passionate about her ideas and always doing the right thing, even when no one was looking. Rena will be sadly missed, but more importantly remembered for the difference she made in each of our lives as a wife, mother, "Memaw", sister, friend and advocate. And, yes...there will be balloons at your funeral, no shoes on your feet and we won't stop looking for that winning scratch-off ticket! Due to the Covid-19 virus, a private Mass of Christian Burial was held at St. Januarius Church and interment followed in Plum Creek Cemetery. A public memorial visitation and service will be held at a later date and announced when arrangements are finalized. In lieu of flowers, the Koteski family suggests memorial contributions to or to the Plum Scholarship Fund.