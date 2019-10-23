|
Renee J. (Lojak) Zrebny, 55, died Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at her home with her family by her side. She was born April 4, 1964, to the late Stanley Jr. and Margaret A. "Snook" (Oblinger) Lojak. Renee grew up in Fawn Township, where she had lived all of her life. She was a 1982 graduate of Highlands High School. Renee was of Catholic faith. She worked as a paraprofessional for Highlands School District for the past 25 years. Renee was a member of the Outdoor Life Lodge. She enjoyed gardening, antiquing, crafts and especially spending time with her family. Survivors include her husband of 31 years, JR Zrebny; her daughter, Samantha Zrebny and her fiance Tyler M. Tomasino, at home; her siblings, Stanley Lojak III, of Buffalo Township, and Edward W. Lojak, Shawn S. Lojak, Ronda J. Lojak and her fiancee Melanie Richie and Joshua J. Lojak, all of Fawn Township; and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at SIWICKI-YANICKO FUNERAL HOME, 23 McKrell Road, Russellton, West Deer Township, where a blessing service will be conducted at 10 a.m. Friday with the Rev. James P. Holland officiating. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Hope Cemetery, Frazer Township.
Memorial contributions can be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, . View the obituary online and leave condolences at www.siwicki-yanickofh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019