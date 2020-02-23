|
Rhoda A. Negrich, 79, of Springdale, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 21, 2020. She was born June 5, 1940, in Springdale to the late Lewis and Elzena Johnston Linderman. She was a 1958 graduate of Springdale high school. After her marriage, Rhoda worked as a clerk secretary at Harmarville Rehabilitation Center. She was a member of St. Mark Lutheran Church in Springdale, where she previously served as the church secretary. Rhoda loved bingo and her puppies. Survivors include her two sons, William R. "Bill" (Amy) Negrich Jr. and John E. Negrich; daughter, Rhonda (Ronald) Stariha; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 38 years, William R. Negrich Sr.; and siblings, Dewey Linderman, Bette E. Duris, Pearlie E. Trempus, Lewis Linderman, Torrance Linderman, Mary Jane Haas, and Jack Linderman. A viewing will be held from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25 from in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday. The Rev. Dean Ward will officiate. Interment will follow in Greenwood Memorial Park, Lower Burrell. www.rossgwalker.com.