Rhonda J. Whitlinger, 62, of Apollo, passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born Nov. 27, 1956, in Kittanning, the daughter of William and Myrna (Bowser) Whitlinger, of Apollo. Although she was a graduate of Euclid High School in Ohio, Rhonda lived most of her life in the Apollo area. She led a very active life, being a skilled and very competitive volleyball player, responsible for organizing co-ed leagues in the Kiski Valley. Rhonda loved playing pool, and was an excellent shot, as anyone who put their quarters up quickly found out. Rhonda worked in the garden department at the Leechburg Kmart, where she was greatly appreciated by co-workers and customers alike. Tragically, in March of 1995, her life changed forever. A passenger, she was severely injured in a car accident that resulted in her becoming a paraplegic, and also suffering from debilitating nerve pain. This event really proved everyone's love for Rhonda. While she recovered at Harmarville Rehab Center, close family friend Kenny Skinner organized a group of friends, including many local contractors, and other volunteers. This group amazingly built a wheelchair accessible four-room home in one weekend! Inside finish work was completed the following week. All three local television stations covered this great story. When Rhonda was able to come home in June, she had a brand new A.D.A. accessible home of her own, and a renewed sense of independence. This gesture of kindness will never be forgotten by the Whitlinger family. After adjusting to her new life, Rhonda found a new sense of purpose by becoming the owner of Scents and Accents flower shop in Apollo. Rhonda always loved music, but later in life developed an appreciation for the blues, especially B.B. King. She also enjoyed daily pinochle games with her family, reading, watching game shows, and spending time with her cat, Cali. Rhonda was always inspired by her grandmother, family matriarch Nell Whitlinger, who lived to be 103 years of age. It was from Nell that Rhonda acquired her sharp-witted, self-effacing sense of humor that carried her through until the very end. Rhonda was preceded in death by her paternal and maternal grandparents; and cousins, Cindy Nolan, and Mike Lucas. She is survived by her parents; sister, Kate (Kurt) Dunmire, of North Apollo; and brother, Paul (Alison) Whitlinger, of Sarver. She was the beloved aunt of Shawn (Teresa) Whitlinger, and Kristen (Read Connolly), and Elise and Alaina Whitlinger; and great-aunt of Nate and Joanna. Also surviving are numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins, from both the Bowser and Whitlinger families, as well as cherished friends.
A funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in St. James Roman Catholic Church, Apollo, with Father Vincent Zidek as celebrant. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the CURRAN-SHAFFER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Apollo.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019