|
|
Rhonda M. (Parker) Joslin, 69, of Robinson Township, passed away Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, in St. Clair Hospital, Pittsburgh. She was born Dec. 17, 1950, in Washington, D.C., to the late David H. and Stella Ambroziak Parker Sr. Rhonda was a graduate of Duquesne University, Pittsburgh. She worked for many years as an office manager for Prudential Insurance. Rhonda was of the Catholic faith. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles, playing cards, dogs and was an avid Pirates fan. Rhonda is survived by her siblings, Tim (Carol) Parker, of Cranberry Township, Mark Parker, of Tarentum, Linda Parker, of Robinson Township, and Kathy Hays, of Carnegie; and by her nephews, Ryan (Amber) Parker and Kevin (Jessica) Parker. In addition to her parents, Rhonda was preceded in death by her brother, David H. Parker Jr.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, Freeport.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of Rhonda may be made to the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jan. 23, 2020