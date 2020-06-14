Richard Allen Arieda passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 in Bridgeport, Conn., attended by his loving daughter, Deborah. He was 86 years old. Born in Portage, Pa., a small coal mining town, he was the only child of Maxine and Isaac and grew up in New Kensington. He played trumpet in the New Kensington High School band and never missed a football game. Richard is survived by three children with former wife, Nancy Long Stratford, Deborah Arieda McFadden (Jack), of Wilton, Conn., David Arieda, of Hudson Falls, N.Y., and Heather Stratford-Geibel (Bill), of Spokane, Wash.; 11 grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. Richard graduated from Marietta College in Petroleum Engineering, after serving honorably for two years in the Army. Richard's career culminated as a long-time senior petroleum engineer for the State of New York and wrote much of the regulations on oil and gas for the state. During his career, he was responsible for many innovative accomplishments, including designing a field drilling truck used in the oil fields around the world, while working for Dow Chemical. He lived in a number of states for his career, including New York, Oklahoma, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. He retired to North Carolina, where he spent time exploring the Blue Ridge Mountains and was an active member of the local Elks Club and hiking club. Richard was an avid outdoorsman, hiking, camping, fishing and hunting. A complete, hands-on huntsman, he made his own ammo, and traveled throughout the United States to explore nature's wonders. His favorite road trip was an extended exploration of Alaska, driving north to the end of civilization's roads. Later in life, he relocated to Connecticut to be near family, and was a member of an American Legion Post. His final resting place will be in Johnstown, Pa., next to his four grandparents, Lemoine and Emma Derrick, and Mike and Anna Areida. Services will not be held, due to the covid-19 pandemic. Condolences can be sent online to Legacy.com, on the page for Richard Arieda.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Jun. 14, 2020.