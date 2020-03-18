|
|
Richard A. Bair Sr., surrounded by his family, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after battling multiple conditions. He was born Aug. 29, 1938. Mr. Bair worked at Liberty Mirror for many years, but also completed degrees in nursing and education later in life. He worked as a licensed practical nurse at Montefiore Hospital and Georgian Manor before pursuing his degree in education. After receiving his B.S. in education at the University of Pittsburgh, Mr. Bair worked at the Job Corps in Pittsburgh, working with ESOL students. He was also a full-time substitute with Highlands School District before retiring. Mr. Bair also coached baseball in Tarentum and Natrona Heights for three decades. Mr. Bair spent almost five decades teaching drums, principally with the Top Hats Marching Band, and was the assistant band director with the Highlands High School Marching Band for many years. Mr. Bair was an avid singer who loved music. He was part of a singing group in the 1960s, and he frequently sang at weddings and funerals. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Patricia M. Bair; a sister, Rose Marie Moyer, of Chesapeake, Va.; and three sons, Richard A. Bair Jr., of Sarver, Michael J. Bair, of Hagerstown, Md., and Kevin D. Bair, of Plum. He was also the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren, a multitude of nieces and nephews, and many individuals who considered him their best friend. He was anxiously awaiting the birth of his first great-grandson this May. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Bair Yadlosky; his brother, Louis W. Bair, of Colorado; his sister, Patricia E. Bair, of Natrona Heights; along with his parents, Louis H. Bair and Josephine Bair, also from Natrona Heights. A graveside service for Richard will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. Arrangements are under the care of CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.