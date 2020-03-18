Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cicholski-Zidek Funeral Home
1522 Carlisle St
Natrona Heights, PA 15065
(724) 224-8688
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Prospect Cemetery
Brackenridge, PA
View Map

Richard A. Bair Sr.


1938 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard A. Bair Sr. Obituary
Richard A. Bair Sr., surrounded by his family, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, after battling multiple conditions. He was born Aug. 29, 1938. Mr. Bair worked at Liberty Mirror for many years, but also completed degrees in nursing and education later in life. He worked as a licensed practical nurse at Montefiore Hospital and Georgian Manor before pursuing his degree in education. After receiving his B.S. in education at the University of Pittsburgh, Mr. Bair worked at the Job Corps in Pittsburgh, working with ESOL students. He was also a full-time substitute with Highlands School District before retiring. Mr. Bair also coached baseball in Tarentum and Natrona Heights for three decades. Mr. Bair spent almost five decades teaching drums, principally with the Top Hats Marching Band, and was the assistant band director with the Highlands High School Marching Band for many years. Mr. Bair was an avid singer who loved music. He was part of a singing group in the 1960s, and he frequently sang at weddings and funerals. He is survived by his wife of nearly 60 years, Patricia M. Bair; a sister, Rose Marie Moyer, of Chesapeake, Va.; and three sons, Richard A. Bair Jr., of Sarver, Michael J. Bair, of Hagerstown, Md., and Kevin D. Bair, of Plum. He was also the proud grandfather of 10 grandchildren, a multitude of nieces and nephews, and many individuals who considered him their best friend. He was anxiously awaiting the birth of his first great-grandson this May. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Janet Bair Yadlosky; his brother, Louis W. Bair, of Colorado; his sister, Patricia E. Bair, of Natrona Heights; along with his parents, Louis H. Bair and Josephine Bair, also from Natrona Heights. A graveside service for Richard will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Prospect Cemetery, Brackenridge. Arrangements are under the care of CICHOLSKI-ZIDEK FUNERAL HOME INC., Natrona Heights, 724-224-8688. To send an online condolence, please visit www.cicholski-zidekfh.com.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -