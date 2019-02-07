Richard Allan "Red" Blair, 73, of Apollo, died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, in Shadyside Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born July 1, 1945, in Pittsburgh, he was a son of the late O. Taber and Lois Jean Shaffer Blair. He had been employed by Allegheny Ludlum, West Leechburg, and as a fabricator for Outlaw Performance in Avonmore. Red was an active member with the Coal Run/McIntyre Volunteer Fire Department Station 290 and the Kiski Township Sportsmen's Association. He enjoyed spending time at the fire department, cutting firewood, riding quads and raising his wolves. Survivors include two daughters, Amanda Blair, of Hyde Park, and Meghan Blair, of Pittsburgh; two sons, Adam Blair, of Apollo, and Donald Boylstein, of Apollo; his stepdaughter, Tobey Noble Orr, of Vandergrift; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; his brother, David (Donna) Blair, of Bell Township; along with numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. Friday at DUNMIRE-KERR AND ROWE FUNERAL HOME INC., 244 Franklin Ave., Vandergrift, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday with Pastor Jack Lucas officiating. Interment will be in Riverview Cemetery, Apollo.

