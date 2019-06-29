Richard A. Danko, resident of Sedona, Ariz., since 1995, died peacefully Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at the age of 85. Richard was a lifelong businessman, master baker and entrepreneur. He learned the baking business at the side of his beloved father, Andrew, and beloved brother, Ron, in a family bakery in Arnold. Later, he used his skill and knowledge to hold numerous industry executive positions and traveled worldwide as a business consultant. He served in the Army (11th Airborne Div.), during the Korean War. He was predeceased by wife, Sharon Danko, in April, 2019; his parents, Andrew and Ethel Danko; his brother, Ronald Danko, and sister, Betty Antolik. Richard is survived by daughter, Andrea Danko, sons, David (Brenda) Danko and Jeffrey (Lisa) Danko, all of New Kensington, and daughter, Jane (James) Rainer, of Fayetteville, Ga.; and brother, Jack McNally, of Marietta, Ga., as well as one grandson, four granddaughters, four great-grandsons and one great-granddaughter. He is also survived by his beloved Siamese cat, Sheeba. Please send donations in his memory to Yavapai Big Brothers, Big Sisters (Verde Valley), at 3208 Lakeside Village Drive, Prescott, AZ 86301; 928-778-5135. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 29, 2019