|
|
Richard Alan Knuckles, 45, of Arnold, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019. He was born Sept. 5, 1973, in New Kensington, to Selena Knuckles and the late Richard Alan Guy. Richard was a funny guy and loved to make people laugh. He found enjoyment in grilling, barbecuing, listening to music and dancing. He truly enjoyed life and spending quality time with his family. Richard is survived by his five children, Michael and Ryan Robitaille and Kariss, Caiden and Jaibelle Knuckles; grandchildren, Brielle, Maliece and Addilynn; mother, Selena Knuckles; brothers, Jeremy, Rendale and Jason Guy; cousins, Cedric, Antwon, Alexis, Marlin, Alexandria and Alan Shane Knuckles Jr. and Latonya Patrick; nieces and nephews, Cameron, Amilya, Aleena and Wise; aunts and uncles, Jeffrey, Mark, Derek, Bret and Alan Shane Knuckles, Howard (Anita) Guy and Debra Guy Francis; great-aunt, Sally Guy Johnson; paternal grandmother, Gloria McDonald Guy; and a host of friends. In addition to his father, his paternal grandfather, Willie Guy, and maternal grandparents, Francis and Ella Mae Johnson, preceded him in death.
Viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, in the ROSS G. WALKER FUNERAL HOME LTD., 217 Freeport Road, New Kensington, where a funeral service will immediately follow at noon. The Rev. Dr. Helen Burton will officiate.
Leave an online condolence at www.rossgwalker.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019