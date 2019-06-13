Richard A. "Rick" Mack, 61, of Natrona Heights, Harrison Township, passed away Tuesday, June 11, 2019, in the Good Samaritan Hospice Unit at Concordia Lutheran Ministries, Cabot. He was born Feb. 7, 1958, to the late George E. "Pinky" Mack Sr. and Janet L. (Smith) Mack, of Natrona Heights. He was a lifelong resident of Natrona Heights. He graduated from Slippery Rock University in 1980 with a degree in parks and recreation. Rick was a park ranger for the Army Corps of Engineers, giving 33 years of service. Many of his last years were spent serving the Crooked Creek State Park. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Oregon Club, American Legion, all of Brackenridge, and the VFW Post 894, Natrona Heights. He was a member of the Birdville Troop 186 Boy Scouts of America, Natrona Heights, where he earned the rank of Eagle Scout. He was an avid fisherman, loved going to camp in West Hickory, and he enjoyed sports. He leaves to cherish his memory his daughters, Erica L. Collins and Kylee L. Mack, both of Natrona Heights; stepdaughter, Jennifer Gula, of Upper Burrell; his brother, George Jr. (Annie) Mack, of Natrona Heights; his grandchildren, Douglas Corbett, Zoey Collins and Kendall Gamble; and his two nephews, Justin and Joshua Mack. He was preceded in death by his father, mentioned above; and his wife, Mary Ellen Mack, Jan. 29, 2001.

His family will receive family and friends from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 13, and from 10 a.m. until the time of funeral ceremonies at 11 a.m. Friday, June 14, at the ROBERT PETERS FUNERAL HOME INC., 1521 Freeport Road, Natrona Heights, 724-224-7730. Committal services and burial will follow in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.