Richard A. Milauskas, 83, of Natrona, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born Nov. 12, 1935, in East Vandergrift. He was a former carpenter, plumber, and refractory lab technician at A.P. Green Refractories. Rich was an avid reader and fisherman who enjoyed coaching Little League baseball, working crossword puzzles, and watching John Wayne movies. Rich loved cheering on the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, Natrona. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Jeannie. He is survived by three sons, Richard M. Milauskas, of Frederick, Md., David J. (Kerstin) Milauskas, of Elkridge, Md., and Christopher E. (Lisa) Milauskas, of Natrona; and a daughter, Lisa California, of Vandergrift; and three siblings. He was also the loving grandfather of Jonathan (Haley) and Candace California, Jarek and Alina Milauskas, and Jacek, Michalec, and Zosia Milauskas, and great-grandfather of Jameson California.

There will be no visitation, as there will be a private family service. Professional services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox, www.thomasmsmithfh.com.

Donations can be made to Boys Town at boystown.org. Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 29, 2019