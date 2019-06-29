Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Smith Funeral Home
930 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15238
412-828-5700
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Milauskas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert A. Milauskas


1935 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Robert A. Milauskas Obituary
Richard A. Milauskas, 83, of Natrona, passed away Wednesday, June 26, 2019. He was born Nov. 12, 1935, in East Vandergrift. He was a former carpenter, plumber, and refractory lab technician at A.P. Green Refractories. Rich was an avid reader and fisherman who enjoyed coaching Little League baseball, working crossword puzzles, and watching John Wayne movies. Rich loved cheering on the Pirates, Steelers and Penguins with his wife, children and grandchildren. He was a member of St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church and the Knights of Columbus, Natrona. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 55 years, Jeannie. He is survived by three sons, Richard M. Milauskas, of Frederick, Md., David J. (Kerstin) Milauskas, of Elkridge, Md., and Christopher E. (Lisa) Milauskas, of Natrona; and a daughter, Lisa California, of Vandergrift; and three siblings. He was also the loving grandfather of Jonathan (Haley) and Candace California, Jarek and Alina Milauskas, and Jacek, Michalec, and Zosia Milauskas, and great-grandfather of Jameson California.
There will be no visitation, as there will be a private family service. Professional services by THOMAS M. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY LTD., Blawnox, www.thomasmsmithfh.com.
Donations can be made to Boys Town at boystown.org.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now