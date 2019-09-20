|
|
Richard Andrew "Dick" Sinewe, 79, of Lower Burrell, died Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Good Samaritan Hospice, Cabot. He was born in Pittsburgh to the late Andrew and Minnie Sinewe and had lived most of his life in our Valley, living in Natrona Heights, New Kensington, and Lower Burrell. His career in banking spanned more than 50 years, working at Community Savings, in New Kensington, Peoples Federal Savings, in Tarentum, and retiring as president and CEO of Mount Troy Savings Bank, Pittsburgh. A Rotarian for more than 50 years, he was proud of the fact that he was the youngest, and then the oldest president of the New Kensington Rotary Club, having served two terms in office. He was a member of the Pollock Lodge Free and Accepted Masons, Tarentum, and the Shrine. Dick possessed a great sense of humor, was known for his kindness, love and generosity to everyone he knows. He was an excellent cook and fond of his dog, Sparky. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Pamelyn Martin Sinewe; brother, Robert (Michelle) Sinewe, of Bell Acres; nieces and nephews, Susan Kramer, John King, Sydnie, Connor and Douglas Sinewe, Nicole Packee and Ashley and Blair Woolheater; and sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Craig and Cindy Woolheater. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Elizabeth King.
Private services are by the RUSIEWICZ FAMILY OF FUNERAL DIRECTORS, Arnold and Lower Burrell.
Memorials may be made in his name to Animal Protectors of the Allegheny Valley, 533 Linden Ave., New Kensington, PA 15068. www.RusiewiczFH.com.
Published in The Valley News Dispatch on Sept. 20, 2019