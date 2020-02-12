|
Richard A. Thompson, 67, of Beaver, passed away Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at Heritage Valley Medical Center, Beaver. Rick was born March 2, 1952, in Natrona Heights, a son of the late Dorothy (Gaillot) and George W. Thompson Sr. He was a past member of Trinity Lutheran Church, in Freeport. Rick graduated from Freeport Area High School and also graduated from Slippery Rock University. He is survived by his sister, Judy (James) Wright, of Saxonburg; his brother, Tommy (Judith) Thompson, of Buffalo Township; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, George W. Thompson Jr.; infant sister, Robin Thompson; and nephew, Stephen Thompson. There will be no public visitation and services will be private. To send a condolence, visit www.redmondfuneralhomeinc.com.