Richard B. Foust, 82, of Saxonburg, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Butler Memorial Hospital. Born April 12, 1938, in Curtisville, he was the son of Charles Foust and Annie Barger Foust. Rich served in the Army. He worked as a warehouse foreman for Glenshaw Glass, he was a salesman for Logan Inc., and was owner of the former Olykak Donut Shop in Saxonburg and the former Rich's Restaurant, also in Saxonburg. He was a member of Summit Presbyterian Church, where he was an elder. He was a life member of the Saxonburg VFD and the Saxonburg VFW Post No. 7376. He was a former member of the Saxonburg Borough Council and former member of the Saxonburg Historical and Restoration Commission. He loved working in his workshop and took great pride in his yard. He especially enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Surviving are wife, Sara "Sally" Foust, of Saxonburg; daughter, Jana (Scott) Bruce, of Arkansas; son, Richard (Lori) Foust, of Florida; stepson, Douglas (Stacy) Greenway, of Harrisville; stepson, Mark (Fae) Greenway, of Cabot; stepdaughter, Susan (Terry) Ohl, of Sarver; stepdaughter, Denise Bowser, of West Sunbury; stepdaughter, Lisa (Dan) Miere, of Harrisville; stepdaughter, Rachel (Russell) Griffin, of Slippery Rock; brother, John Foust, of Natrona Heights; sister, Arlene Leslie, of Culmerville; sister, Norma Barlolic, of Tarentum; sister, Martha Brown, of Butler; 23 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and many very special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Howard Foust and Chuck Foust; two sisters, Louise Malic and Esther Neff; and one stepson, Clair Greenway. Friends will be received from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at FOX FUNERAL HOME INC., Saxonburg. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, 2020, at Summit Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Tom Jones officiating. Interment will follow in Saxonburg Memorial Church Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to Summit Presbyterian Church or the American Leukemia Society
